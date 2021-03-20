VALDOSTA – More than 160 students are quarantined within the Lowndes County School System, according to its weekly report.
Of the 163 quarantined, 119 are quarantined due to possible exposure at school and an additional 44 are quarantined due to community exposure, school officials said in a statement.
Lowndes County Schools reported a student population of 10,538. There were 17 new positive student cases reported Friday, March 19.
One new employee case was reported out of 1,390 employees. Eleven employees are quarantined due to possible community exposure.
"For the past seven days, Lowndes County Schools' positive COVID-19 cases of faculty and students is .143% compared to the Lowndes County community data reported by the Department of Public Health of .044%.”
