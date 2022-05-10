School board elects new officers

Submitted photo The Lowndes County Board of Education elected Dave Clark of District 5 to be chairman of the board during the Jan. 9 meeting. 

 Picasa

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Board of Education announced a vacancy of its District 5 seat during the Monday board meeting.

Dave Clark held the District 5 seat. Clark has been on leave since earlier this school year.

The board announced plans to resolve the vacated seat by holding a special election.

"Under the guidance of Mr. Turner, we have notified the Lowndes County Board of Elections of the vacancy and will make plans to hold a special election," Lowndes County School Superintendent Wes Taylor said, referring to Warren Turner, the school board attorney.

The District 5 election will be separate from the ongoing early voting in the primary election which culminates with the May 24 election.

React to this story:

0
2
1
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you