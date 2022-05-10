VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Board of Education announced a vacancy of its District 5 seat during the Monday board meeting.
Dave Clark held the District 5 seat. Clark has been on leave since earlier this school year.
The board announced plans to resolve the vacated seat by holding a special election.
"Under the guidance of Mr. Turner, we have notified the Lowndes County Board of Elections of the vacancy and will make plans to hold a special election," Lowndes County School Superintendent Wes Taylor said, referring to Warren Turner, the school board attorney.
The District 5 election will be separate from the ongoing early voting in the primary election which culminates with the May 24 election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.