VALDOSTA — The Lowndes County school board has called an unexpected meeting just two days after its regular session.
The board will meet 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at 1592 Norman Drive.
A statement released Tuesday listed "personnel" and the Fiscal Year 2024 budget as the reasons for calling the special meeting.
Both items were tabled at the board meeting held Monday, June 19.
The board retreated into executive session for two hours to discuss personnel, which included the superintendent's annual evaluation. The board returned to table the approval of the Fiscal Year 2024 budget and personnel recommendations.
Ronnie Weeks, board of education chairman, said the personnel recommendations were tabled because they affect the budget which the board did not approve.
Following the adjournment of the meeting, attendees addressed board members with questions about the superintendent’s evaluation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.