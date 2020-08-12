VALDOSTA — Lowndes County Board of Education reviewed mask requirements for students and faculty during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2020-21 Student/Parent Code of Conduct was discussed Monday during the regular board meeting as it has been updated to reflect the face-covering requirements put in place by the schools.
Lowndes County schools are scheduled to open Friday, Aug. 14.
The finance report was discussed prior to voting on the consent agenda. The report revealed the special purpose local option sales tax revenue is beginning to rise again after taking a hit earlier in the year.
Lowndes County School Superintendent Wes Taylor said the numbers, which were higher than the previous year for both June and July, are hopefully a good sign for the economy.
The 2020-21 calendar saw a change with fall break being moved from Oct. 9-12 to Oct. 23-26.
The board adopted a millage rate of 16.190. The previous millage rate was 16.3840.
In September, the Lowndes County Board of Education will hold a work session Sept. 14 and a meeting Sept. 21. Both meetings will begin at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.