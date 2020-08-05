VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Board of Education welcomed a new member this week as the school system prepares for the challenges of a new academic year during a pandemic.
The county school board reviewed fall break scheduling, testing and the growing number of students enrolled for virtual classes.
Amy Stecz, Lowndes County Board of Education's newest member, was sworn in Monday during the work session by Judge Detria Powell. Stecz fills the vacant District 6 seat.
Board members reviewed several items including a calendar revision for fall break. The time off is currently scheduled for Oct. 9 and 12, which typically coincides with the Georgia High School Association open date.
However, with the GHSA delay, Lowndes County School Superintendent Wes Taylor suggested the board consider delaying fall break until Oct. 23 and 26.
The standardized testing schedule was reviewed which, as of Monday, remains unchanged. However, the Georgia Department of Education has submitted a waiver to the U.S. Department of Education to suspend Georgia Milestones testing for the coming year.
Should the waiver be approved, the calendar will be amended. The waiver does not affect any of the other already scheduled standardized tests.
Assistant Superintendent Rodney Green discussed virtual learning updates with the board and the public in attendance as Lowndes County schools plan to begin classes Aug. 14.
As of early this week, there were 1,437 elementary school students, 842 middle school students and just less than 900 high school students signed up for virtual learning. The numbers are changing daily which Taylor said is making scheduling difficult but they are trying to be flexible.
For faculty, there are 70 elementary school teachers that will provide online instruction. Middle school teachers, in most cases, they will teach a combination of face-to-face and a virtual class.
“Those teachers are familiar with the content and will be able to pace their virtual students,” Green said.
Ten high school teachers and four alternative school teachers will provide virtual support for our high school students.
“Make no mistake ... when our doors open on August the 14th, virtual learning in Lowndes County will look different. New skills will be introduced. Independent practice will be provided and students will be assessed. There will be student accountability, teacher accountability and parental accountability within this new model of virtual learning,” Green said.
Teachers will be available for assistance and student grades will count and recorded, Green said, and the online curriculum will be aligned to the Georgia Standards of Excellence, which is the same thing taught in face-to-face teaching.
Students are expected to login on time for their virtual classes – same as they are expected to be on time for traditional classes.
As for cheating, students will still be held accountable, whether at home or in school.
“We will handle those situations in the same way we handle academic dishonesty in a school environment,” Green said. “When we have evidence that a student has cheated or plagiarized we will handle those situations according to the student code of conduct.”
Teachers will undergo professional learning for virtual teaching and Chromebooks will be provided to students who indicated they require one during registration.
As of Monday, roughly 1,200 elementary school students, 700 middle school students and 700 high school students had requested Chromebooks.
Should there be a COVID-19 outbreak, students will be issued a Chromebook to take home with all the necessary programs.
As the start date comes nearer, Lowndes is continuing to figure out many specifics, including bus staffing and routes.
The next Lowndes Board of Education meeting will be 6 p.m., Aug. 10.
