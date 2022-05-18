VALDOSTA – Mike Davis, the incumbent Lowndes County Board of Education District 1 candidate, used the word "colored," while responding to a question Tuesday night during a public forum, leaving his opponent — a Black woman — and others in attendance, shaken and confused.
During a forum hosted by the Mental Wellness Center, county school board candidates drew prepared questions to answer. Davis drew the question: "What way can we ensure all students have equal opportunities to reach their highest academic potential?"
Davis said, “As a school system we don’t see anybody as colored; they don’t have a color on their skin or a dollar sign in their back pocket. All kids get treated the same.”
Following his answer, Dr. Sheila R. Thomas, also a candidate for District 1, asked his meaning of the word "colored."
Davis said, “Whether you are Asian, Caucasian, African American, Polynesian, none of that has to do with anything. There should be nothing like race, creed, religion, special needs, in the school system everyone should be treated equally the same way.”
Asked about the comment Wednesday, Davis told The Valdosta Daily Times, “The meaning behind the comment was exactly what I said. I do not consider the color of one’s skin, their religion, their income, or anything about them to differentiate the importance of one student from another. I wanted to emphasize that we as a board and myself as an individual have worked to ensure that children are treated the same in defense to her (Thomas) statements about possible inequality in the way children are treated.”
Following the forum, Thomas told The Valdosta Daily Times, “I was shook by his use of the word 'colored.' As a person of color, I felt degraded, which is why I asked for clarification to be sure I interpreted his meaning correctly. I do not know if he was attempting to say people of color, because he went on to explain different nationalities. Being cognizant of what you say and how you say it makes a difference.”
The forum included District 3 candidates Erin Price and Darrell Presley.
Jalen Smith, Valdosta State University political science major and student government president, was the moderator.
Subjects addressed included open-door policy for teachers; services for special needs; inclusiveness in sports/extracurricular activities; advocacy for parents, teachers, students; and representation.
The forum was recorded via Facebook Live for the audience to engage with the candidates in the online chat. Candidates answered questions from the audience at the close of the forum.
