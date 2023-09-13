VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a capital outlay project application that will move forward the construction of a new facility for Lake Park Elementary School.
Lowndes County Schools Board of Education meeting’s work session was held Monday evening, Sept. 11.
Interim Superintendent Sandra Wilcher introduced the capital outlay to the board during the consent agenda portion of the work session.
“We have completed the capital outlay project application. It is $5,374,056 is what we’re eligible for in state funds,” Wilcher told the board. “This is to be used for Lake Park Elementary and the new construction.”
The application was submitted for the 2025 fiscal year state capital outlay project budget. The new elementary building will have approximately 40 total instructional units including a media center, art room, gymnasium, music room, 28 classrooms for grades kindergarten to third grade and 8 classrooms dedicated to fourth and fifth grade classes.
Shared documents showed the estimated date of construction to begin in January 2024. It is estimated to be completed by mid-December 2025.
The application stated that Lowndes County Schools does not plan to ask voters to approve a new SPLOST to provide the local funds needed to proceed with the construction project.
Other actions
The Harley Langdale Junior Foundation donated funds for Lowndes High School to build a new greenhouse at its campus. The CTAE (Career, Technical, and Agriculture Education) Director Dr. Cloise Williams introduced the construction discussion to the board during the work session.
Williams and a few standing district leaders met with the Harley Langdale Junior Foundation a couple weeks ago about the project.
“We shared with them a need in our Agricultural CTAE program. We pointed out the fact that our greenhouse, which has had better days, is certainly due for an update. The current green house has aged tremendously and required a lot of repair, frequent maintenance and has become extremely costly,” he told the board.
The greenhouse in its current state presents issues in the teacher’s abilities to teach what's required in the curriculum such as plant development and plant landscape systems.
“It will also allow students to produce various types of floral greenery and fruits and vegetables for both LHS and the district. It will allow students to explore more project based activities for FFA and present an aesthetically pleasing view to all our community stakeholders and passersby on interstate 75,” he said.
Executive Director Donnie Warren then took the podium with a few comments.
“On the behalf of the Harley Langdale Junior Foundation, the board, Greg Powell and myself, thank you for the opportunity to be here tonight to recognize the outstanding Agriculture Department in our outstanding school system. I’m a product of that many years ago. We’re going to get you guys a new greenhouse,” Warren said.
The foundation is contributing about $65,000 to the project, according to Wilcher as thanked the foundation for its assistance with the district and its schools.
A discussion about the 2024-2025 academic school calendar, and the first reading for a policy revision regarding professional personnel leaves and absences was also held before the board entered executive session.
The Lowndes County Schools Board of Education’s regular session is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 18, at 6 p.m. in the boardroom chambers.
