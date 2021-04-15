VALDOSTA — Lowndes County reported one COVID-19-related death Thursday.
Lowndes has reported 138 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic last year.
SGMC has reported 288 COVID-19 related inpatient deaths. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
Lowndes County added eight COVID-19 cases Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, moving the total of confirmed cases to 7,669 since the start of the pandemic.
Sixty-five probable deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.
The GDPH reported Lowndes with 4,710 antigen positive cases, an increase of 13 since the previous day.
Lowndes has reported 366 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC reported eight confirmed positive COVID-19 patients hospitalized, an increase of three since the previous day.
The hospital has discharged 1,510 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has vaccinated 26,847 people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.