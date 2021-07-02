VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported a COVID-19-related death Friday, raising the number of deaths to 147 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Eleven new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday, for 8,057 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
There have been 5,008 antigen positive cases – two more reported since the previous day – and 70 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report.
South Georgia Medical Center updated its report Monday, reporting six confirmed positive COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
The hospital has reported 1,608 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients released since the start of the pandemic and 292 deaths reported.
SGMC passed 35,000 vaccinations, reporting 35,096 people vaccinated.
According to a hospital representative, SGMC will update its COVID-19 numbers once a week – which has been Mondays the past five weeks – as hospital officials say there's not much change to justify updating daily.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.