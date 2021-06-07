VALDOSTA – Lowndes County COVID-19 cases increased by two Monday as the Georgia Department of Public Health reported there's been 7,950 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Confirmed virus-related deaths remain at 145, according to the GDPH daily report.
There have reportedly been 4,951 antigen positive cases and 68 probable deaths, according to the GDPH.
South Georgia Medical Center reported seven COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized.
SGMC has released 1,583 COVID-19 positive patients and has vaccinated more than 34,100 people.
The hospital reports 291 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
