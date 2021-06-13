VALDOSTA – Lowndes County COVID-19 cases increased by two Sunday as the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 7,985 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Confirmed virus-related deaths remain at 145, according to the GDPH daily report.
There have reportedly been 4,965 antigen positive cases, which is two more than what was reported the previous day, and 68 probable deaths, according to the GDPH.
South Georgia Medical Center did not update its daily report. According to a hospital representative, SGMC will update its COVID-19 numbers once a week as there's not much change to justify updating daily.
The last SGMC update was filed Monday, June 7, when seven virus-related patients were hospitalized. The hospital has administered more than 34,100 vaccines.
