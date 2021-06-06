VALDOSTA – Lowndes County COVID-19 cases increased by two Sunday as the Georgia Department of Public Health reported there's been 7,948 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Confirmed virus-related deaths remain at 145, according to the GDPH daily report.
There have reportedly been 4,949 antigen positive cases and 68 probable deaths, according to the GDPH.
South Georgia Medical Center has not updated its daily report since Friday.
