VALDOSTA — Two more Lowndes County residents have succumbed to COVID-19.
The two deaths bring the total of COVID-19-related deaths in Lowndes to 63, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
At South Georgia Medical Center, 110 patients have died from the virus as of Thursday, according to the hospital's daily report.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
Cases of the novel coronavirus in Lowndes rose by 24 Thursday, according to the GDPH report.
Lowndes County has reported 3,426 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, according to the report.
After a precipitous drop in the seven-day rolling average for Lowndes County COVID-19 cases during a month, the local case rolling average rebounded slightly and plateaued during the last week.
So far, 174 Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
The South Health District has performed 25,261 coronavirus tests throughout its 10 counties as of Thursday, according to the district COVID-19 website.
SGMC was treating 46 COVID-19 patients at the hospital Thursday, according to the hospital's daily status report.
The hospital has discharged 555 COVID-19 patients – numbers reflecting the total patients discharged since the start of the pandemic — and had zero patients waiting for testing results, according to the SGMC report.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
