VALDOSTA – Lowndes County COVID-19 cases increased by three Tuesday as the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 7,989 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Confirmed virus-related deaths remain at 145, according to the GDPH daily report.
There have reportedly been 4,969 antigen positive cases, four more than the previous day, and 68 probable deaths, according to the GDPH.
South Georgia Medical Center updated its daily report earlier in the week, reporting 10 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients hospitalized then.
The hospital has reported 291 COVID-19 deaths and 1,590 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients released since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC reported 34,618 people vaccinated.
According to a hospital representative, SGMC will update its COVID-19 numbers once a week – which has been Mondays the past two weeks – as there's not much change to justify updating daily.
