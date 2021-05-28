VALDOSTA – Lowndes County added three virus cases Friday, increasing the total to 7,908 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has reported 145 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to public health officials. That number is one less death than reported Thursday. Health officials said these errors often happen due to mis-typing numbers.
There have been 4,930 antigen positive cases and 68 probable deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic, data stated.
South Georgia Medical Center updated its daily report Friday, showing seven confirmed positive COVID-19 patients within its care, a decrease of one.
The hospital has reported 290 virus-related deaths and said it has released 1,572 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients since the start of the pandemic. Not all hospital patients who have died from the virus are from Lowndes County.
SGMC has vaccinated 33,639 people.
