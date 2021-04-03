VALDOSTA — Lowndes County added three COVID-19 cases Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, moving the total of confirmed cases to 7,590 since the start of the pandemic.
No new deaths were reported with the total remaining at 136.
The GDPH reported Lowndes with 4,661 antigen positive cases, an increase of six from the previous day, 360 hospitalizations and 64 probable deaths.
South Georgia Medical Center did not update its daily report Saturday, reporting the same numbers Friday.
The South Health District began offering rapid COVID-19 testing as a clinical appointment earlier this week.
The Lowndes and Tift health departments will alternate holding drive-thru testing events Tuesday mornings.
"Due to the decreased demand of COVID-19 testing at our health department testing sites, we decided to make testing a routine clinical service," Dwain Butler, deputy health director, said in a statement.
The South Health District's website, southhealthdistrict.com/covid, will report which site is open on a weekly basis.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
