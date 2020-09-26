VALDOSTA – One more Lowndes County resident has succumbed to COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Saturday report.
The new death brings the Lowndes toll to 82 and is the sixth virus-related death in the county this week, according to the report.
The county had 3,890 confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, data states. Friday, the count was 3,872 cases.
GDPH reports 199 hospitalizations for Lowndes County residents since the start of the pandemic.
South Georgia Medical Center had 26 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients, according to its daily status report Saturday. Two patients were waiting on test results, the report stated.
As of Saturday, 654 patients had a positive COVID-19 test result and had been discharged since the start of the pandemic, data stated.
The hospital reported 138 inpatients with a virus-related death.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
