VALDOSTA — Lowndes County cases rose by six Sunday, bringing the total to 7,188, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has reported 126 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the GDPH.
Lowndes has had 4,141 antigen positive cases, one less than what was reported the previous day. Health officials have said in past interviews that such deductions are usually caused by human error such as mistyping a number into the total.
The county also reported 336 hospitalizations and 56 probable deaths, according to state data.
South Georgia Medical Center has not reported COVID-19 updates since Saturday when the hospital reported 272 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
SGMC reported 32 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized Friday.
Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital had discharged 1,406 virus patients as of Friday.
SGMC continues to vaccinate its employees but has added regional COVID-19 drive-thru site numbers into its vaccination total, showing 9,716 people have been vaccinated as of Friday.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
