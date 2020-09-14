VALDOSTA — Six more COVID-19 cases were reported in Lowndes County Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
Lowndes County has reported 3,717 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, according to the report.
One more person has died due to COVID-19; 74 Lowndes County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the GDPH report.
So far, 187 Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
The South Health District has performed 27,226 coronavirus tests throughout its 10 counties as of Monday according to the district COVID-19 website.
South Georgia Medical Center was treating 23 COVID-19 patients at the hospital Monday, according to the hospital's daily status report.
The hospital has discharged 615 COVID-19 patients – numbers reflecting the total patients discharged since the start of the pandemic — and had zero patients waiting for testing results, according to the SGMC report.
SGMC reports 132 patients have died from the virus, according to the hospital's daily report.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
