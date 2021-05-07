VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported seven COVID-19 cases Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes reached 7,817 cases; the virus-related death toll remains at 143, according to the GDPH.
There were 4,851 antigen positive cases in the county – an increase of 12 since the previous day, and 67 virus-related probable deaths, the GDPH reported.
The county has reported 381 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.
South Georgia Medical Center has not updated its COVID-19 status report since Tuesday.
