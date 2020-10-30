VALDOSTA — Lowndes County reported the second COVID-19-related death this week Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
The daily status report shows the Lowndes County death toll to be at 87, one more than Thursday, since the pandemic began.
Lowndes added seven COVID-19 cases Friday, according to the GDPH.
Lowndes reports 4,503 cases with 218 people hospitalized since the pandemic began, according to the GDPH.
South Georgia Medical Center is treating 16 COVID-19 patients Friday, according to the hospital’s daily status report.
The hospital has discharged 753 COVID-19 patients – numbers reflecting the total patients discharged since the start of the pandemic — and one patient is waiting for testing results, according to the SGMC report Oct. 30.
SGMC reports 155 patient deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic, according to the hospital’s daily report.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
The Valdosta Daily Times now has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
