VALDOSTA – Lowndes County added nearly 60 more COVID-19 cases to its total count Wednesday and one more death.
Twenty-three people have died since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's daily status report.
The county has reported a total of 2,344 cases since the pandemic began, according to the report.
On Tuesday, two of the three prorated deaths were of a 42-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman, the youngest residents to have died from coronavirus to date, according to South Health District.
Last week, SGMC CEO Ronnie Dean said "virtually every bed is filled" and plans were in place in case a bed shortage occurred.
SGMC had discharged 308 COVID-19 patients – numbers reflecting the total patients discharged since the start of the pandemic — and had one patient waiting for testing results, according to the hospital report.
Forty-six SGMC patients have died from the virus since the outbreak of COVID-19. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.