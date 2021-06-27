VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reports one COVID-19 case Sunday, reaching 8,005 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has reported 146 COVID-19-related deaths, according to the GDPH.
There have been 4,977 antigen positive cases – which is one lower than the number reported the previous day – and 69 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report.
South Georgia Medical Center updated its report last Monday, reporting eight confirmed positive COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
The hospital has reported 291 COVID-19 deaths and 1,599 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients released since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has reported 34,867 people vaccinated.
According to a hospital representative, SGMC will update its COVID-19 numbers once a week – which has been Mondays the past four weeks – as hospital officials say there's not much change to justify updating daily.
