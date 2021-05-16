VALDOSTA – Lowndes County recorded one new COVID-19 case Sunday, according to public health officials.
Lowndes has reported 7,862 confirmed virus-related cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For the 10th consecutive day, the GDPH reported Lowndes has had 143 confirmed virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
There has been 4,890 antigen positive cases and 67 probable deaths in the county, data stated.
South Georgia Medical Center has not updated its COVID-19 status report since Friday.
