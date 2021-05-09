VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported one COVID-19 case Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes reached 7,824 cases; the virus-related death toll remains at 143, according to the GDPH.
There were 4,864 antigen positive cases in the county – an increase of two since the previous day, and 67 virus-related probable deaths, the GDPH reported.
The county has reported 381 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.
South Georgia Medical Center has reported having an issue with its daily COVID-19 update and no new numbers were released Sunday.
