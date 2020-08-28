VALDOSTA — One more Lowndes County resident has succumbed to COVID-19.
The additional death brings the total of COVID-19-related deaths in Lowndes to 64, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report Friday.
Cases of the novel coronavirus in Lowndes rose by 12 Friday, according to the GDPH report.
Lowndes County has reported 3,438 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, according to the report.
So far, 175 Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
At South Georgia Medical Center, 111 patients have died since the start of the pandemic, according to the hospital report released Friday.
Forty patients are being treated for COVID-19 at SGMC, according to the hospital report. More than 550 patients have been treated and released from the hospital since the start of the pandemic.
Three patients were awaiting test results.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
