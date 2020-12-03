VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported 61 new COVID-19 cases and one related death Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County has reported 5,340 cases and 95 deaths since the pandemic began.
South Georgia Medical Center reports 33 COVID-19 positive patients, according to its daily report Thursday.
SGMC has zero patients waiting for results and has discharged 865 inpatients.
The hospital has reported 174 deaths at its facility, one more from Wednesday. Not all of the deaths occurring at the hospital are Lowndes County residents.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.