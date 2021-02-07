VALDOSTA — Lowndes County reported no COVID-19-related deaths Sunday, ending a six-day stretch of virus-related deaths. Meanwhile, South Georgia Medical Center reported one death.
SGMC has reported 268 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
Lowndes County increased its case count by 10 Sunday, reporting 7,015 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County has reported 121 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has had 3,972 antigen positive cases, which is one less than reported Saturday; the county has also reported 319 hospitalizations and 53 probable deaths, according to state data.
SGMC had 24 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized, according to the hospital's daily report.
Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has discharged 1,363 virus patients.
SGMC continues to vaccinate its employees but has added regional COVID-19 drive-thru site numbers into its vaccination total, showing 6,371 people have been vaccinated.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
