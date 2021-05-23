VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported no change in COVID-19 status Sunday, maintaining 7,887 cases since the start of the pandemic, according public health officials.
The total COVID-19-related death toll stands at 144 for Lowndes County, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
There have been 4,915 antigen positive cases and 68 probable deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic, data stated.
South Georgia Medical Center has not updated its daily report since Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.