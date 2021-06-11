VALDOSTA – Lowndes County COVID-19 cases increased by nine Friday as the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 7,979 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Confirmed virus-related deaths remain at 145, according to the GDPH daily report.
There have reportedly been 4,960 antigen positive cases, which is four less than what was reported the previous day, and 68 probable deaths, according to the GDPH. In the case of decreasing numbers, health officials have said in past reports that such discrepancies can be caused by human error, such as mistyping a number.
South Georgia Medical Center did not update its daily report. According to a hospital representative, SGMC will update its COVID-19 numbers once a week as there's not much change to justify updating daily.
The last SGMC update was filed Monday, June 7, when seven virus-related patients were hospitalized. The hospital has administered more than 34,100 vaccines.
