VALDOSTA – Lowndes County confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by nine while the county's confirmed virus-related deaths remained at 140 Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes had 7,735 confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to public health officials.
There were 4,789 antigen positive cases in the county – an increase of five from the previous day, and 65 virus-related probable deaths, the GDPH reported.
South Georgia Medical Center has not updated its COVID-19 status since Friday.
