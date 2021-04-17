Green COVID-19 virus image
VALDOSTA – Lowndes County had nine confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, according to public health officials. 

Lowndes County has reported 7,688 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 138 confirmed virus-related deaths Saturday, the same as Friday, data states.

Antigen positive cases stood at 4,729 and probable deaths were at 65, data states. 

South Georgia Medical Center had not updated its COVID-19 daily report as of Saturday afternoon.

