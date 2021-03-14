VALDOSTA — Lowndes County added four new COVID-19 cases Sunday, moving the total confirmed cases to 7,426, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has reported 129 COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has had 4,542 antigen positive cases, three less cases than reported Saturday. Health officials have said such discrepancies are typically caused by human error in tabulating numbers.
The county reported 346 hospitalizations and 61 probable deaths, according to state data.
SGMC has not updated its report since Friday when the hospital had 19 virus-related patients, had reported 1,464 patient discharges and 276 virus-related deaths. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
