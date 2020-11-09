VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported four new COVID-19 cases Monday, increasing to 4,661 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The confirmed number of local deaths remained at 90 from among Lowndes County residents, the report stated.
South Georgia Medical Center's daily status report showed the hospital with 27 current confirmed positive inpatients and none waiting for test results as of Nov. 9.
The hospital has discharged 780 inpatients since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the report, and 158 hospital patients have died since the outbreak began.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
