VALDOSTA — Lowndes County reported eight COVID-19 cases Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health, moving the total of confirmed cases to 7,563 since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH.
Lowndes has reported 132 virus-related deaths with 4,626 antigen positive cases, an increase of one from the previous day.
The county reported 358 hospitalizations and 64 probable deaths, according to state data.
South Georgia Medical Center reported 282 COVID-19 related deaths, according to its report.
SGMC has 10 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized, two more than the previous day.
The hospital has discharged 1,490 positive COVID-19 patients since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has vaccinated 21,484 individuals.
The DPH South Health District began offering rapid COVID-19 testing as a clinical appointment starting March 29.
The Lowndes and Tift health departments will alternate holding drive-thru testing events Tuesday mornings.
"Due to the decreased demand of COVID-19 testing at our health department testing sites, we decided to make testing a routine clinical service," Dwain Butler, deputy health director, said a statement.
The South Health District's website, southhealthdistrict.com/covid, will report which site is open on a weekly basis.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
