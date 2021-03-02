VALDOSTA — Lowndes County reported a death Tuesday, increasing the death toll to 128, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes added 10 new COVID-19 cases as well, reporting 7,328 cases, according to the GDPH.
Lowndes has had 4,458 antigen positive cases, 15 more than what was reported the previous day.
The county also reported 341 hospitalizations and 60 probable deaths, according to state data.
SGMC has reported 273 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
SGMC reported 26 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized Tuesday.
Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has discharged 1,437 virus patients.
SGMC continues to vaccinate its employees but has added regional COVID-19 drive-thru site numbers into its vaccination total, showing 12,782 people have been vaccinated.
SGMC also announced it'll be hosting a vaccination event for those in the educational workforce beginning March 8.
This is in response to Gov. Brian Kemp's announcement of expanding vaccine relief to workforce in licensed or exempt childcare programs, pre-kindergarten and K-12 education.
Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, their caregivers and parents of children with complicated medical conditions are also allowed to receive the vaccine, according to the press release.
SGMC will host a special Saturday event on March 13 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. to provide convenience educators at work during the week.
All eligible citizens can schedule an appointment online at sgmc.org and pre-register for the March 13 event at www.sgmc.org/covid-19-vaccination-for-educators/.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.