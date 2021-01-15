VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported one death and 29 new COVID-19 cases Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes reports 104 confirmed virus-related deaths and 41 probable deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has reported 6,547 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3,187 antigen positive cases – 54 more cases than the previous day, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
South Georgia Medical Center reported 76 virus-related patients Friday – three less than Thursday. The hospital reports 1,194 patients have been discharged since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC still reports 224 deaths since the pandemic began. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
The hospital reports 2,087 SGMC "team members" have been vaccinated.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
