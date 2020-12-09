VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported a death and 23 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County has reported 5,495 cases and 96 deaths since the pandemic began.
South Georgia Medical Center reports 44 COVID-19 positive patients Wednesday.
SGMC has no patients waiting for results and has discharged 885 virus-related inpatients since the pandemic began.
The hospital has reported 177 deaths at its facility. Not all of the virus-related deaths occurring at the hospital are Lowndes County residents.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.