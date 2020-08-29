VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported another COVID-19 death Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
The death brings the total for the county up to 65 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The report states another 21 cases in the county, bringing the total number of cases for Lowndes County to 3,459, and 175 Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak.
At South Georgia Medical Center, 114 patients have died since the start of the pandemic, according to the hospital report released late this week.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
Forty-three patients are being treated for COVID-19 at SGMC, according to the hospital report. More than 560 patients have been treated and released from the hospital since the start of the pandemic.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.