VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported one death and 21 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes reports 105 confirmed virus-related deaths and 41 probable deaths, according to the GDPH.
Lowndes has reported 6,568 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3,279 antigen positive cases – 92 more cases than the previous day, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
South Georgia Medical Center reported 70 virus-related patients Saturday. The hospital reports 1,204 patients have been discharged since the start of the pandemic.
The hospital reports 2,335 SGMC "team members" have been vaccinated.
