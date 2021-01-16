SGMC 11 16 21

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported one death and 21 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Lowndes reports 105 confirmed virus-related deaths and 41 probable deaths, according to the GDPH.

Lowndes has reported 6,568 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3,279 antigen positive cases – 92 more cases than the previous day, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

South Georgia Medical Center reported 70 virus-related patients Saturday. The hospital reports 1,204 patients have been discharged since the start of the pandemic.

SGMC reports 230 deaths since the pandemic began. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.

The hospital reports 2,335 SGMC "team members" have been vaccinated.

