VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported one virus-related death and 19 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, increasing to 4,708 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The confirmed number of local deaths increased to 91 among Lowndes County residents, the report stated.
South Georgia Medical Center's daily status report shows the hospital is taking care of 23 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients Nov. 11.
No patients are waiting for results, the report read, and 789 inpatients have been discharged from SGMC since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC is still reporting 158 patient deaths.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
