VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported a death Thursday, pushing the toll to 94 COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases moved to 4,921 since the start of the pandemic, 33 more since Wednesday.
The state of Georgia has now seen 8,569 deaths and 396,641 cases, as both cases and deaths continue to increase across the state.
South Georgia Medical Center's daily status report shows the hospital is taking care of 23 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients Nov. 19.
No patients are waiting for results, the report read, and 816 patients have been discharged from SGMC since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has reported 164 patient deaths since the start of the pandemic, one more since Wednesday.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.