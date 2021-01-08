VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported a virus-related death for the second day in a row Friday.
Lowndes reports 102 confirmed virus-related deaths and 40 probable deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has reported 6,322 confirmed COVID-19 cases – 60 more from Thursday – and 2,790 antigen positive cases – 32 more cases than the Thursday report, according to the data.
South Georgia Medical Center did not update its daily report Friday. SGMC reported 80 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Thursday.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
