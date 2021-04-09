VALDOSTA — Lowndes County added nine COVID-19 cases Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, moving the total of confirmed cases to 7,631 since the start of the pandemic.
No new deaths were reported in the county with the total remaining at 136.
The GDPH reported Lowndes with 4,686 antigen positive cases, an increase of six from the previous day, and 361 hospitalizations and 65 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC reports having 10 COVID-19 positive patients currently hospitalized, an increase of one from the previous day, with 1,504 COVID-19 positive patients having been discharged since the start of the pandemic.
No new deaths were reported, leaving SGMC’s total at 285 since the pandemic began. Not all patients are Lowndes County residents.
SGMC continues vaccinating the public, reporting 25,417 individuals vaccinated.
