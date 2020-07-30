VALDOSTA – Lowndes County added 81 COVID-19 cases Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health report.
The county has reported a total of 2,825 cases since the pandemic began, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health report.
Lowndes' seven-day rolling average of new cases has ebbed and flowed in July, but as of a week ago, new case averages have seen a slight downward trend, according to The Valdosta Daily Times COVID-19 Database.
Twenty-seven people in Lowndes have died from the virus since the start of the outbreak, according to the South Health District.
Lowndes County has had 133 residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
The South Health District has performed 19,709 coronavirus tests throughout its 10 counties as of Thursday, according to the district COVID-19 website.
At South Georgia Medical Center, the hospital was treating 71 COVID-19 patients as of Thursday morning, according to its daily report.
Dr. Brian Dawson, SGMC chief medical officer, said despite the higher numbers of coronavirus patients during the past two weeks, SGMC was still accepting transfers from other hospitals.
SGMC has discharged 380 COVID-19 patients – numbers reflecting the total patients discharged since the start of the pandemic — and had one patient waiting for testing results, according to the SGMC report.
Fifty-seven SGMC patients have died from the virus since the outbreak of COVID-19, according to the hospital's report.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.