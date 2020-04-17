VALDOSTA – Eighty cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Lowndes County, according to the noon Friday update of the Georgia Department of Health daily status report.
The new total represents an increase of one case in the county from the 7 p.m. Thursday update and 24 added cases in a week, per the report.
Lowndes has had three deaths due to the coronavirus, according to the report.
Additionally, South Georgia Medical Center was treating 14 confirmed COVID-19 patients as of 12:30 p.m. Friday, according to its daily report.
The hospital has discharged 27 COVID-19 patients and had three patients waiting for testing results as of the same time, per the report.
10 SGMC patients have died from the coronavirus.
In Brooks County, an 88-year-old woman with underlying medical conditions who had been hospitalized died due to COVID-19, according to a South Health District statement.
“We are saddened to learn of the passing of another resident of our district,” said William R. Grow, district health director. “Our thoughts and prayers are with this individual’s family and loved ones at this time.”
The district confirmed that 13 people have died from the coronavirus in its region.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The SGMC COVID-19 report updates daily at 12:30 p.m. The VDT database is updated daily after noon.
This story was updated at 1:19 p.m. April 17.
