VALDOSTA – Lowndes County added 68 new COVID-19 cases from Thursday to Friday, according the the Department of Public Health daily report.
The county has reported a total of 2,563 cases since the pandemic began, according to the report.
The department shows 23 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic.
On Thursday, the county added 151 new cases.
South Georgia Medical Center was treating 72 COVID-19 patients Friday, according to the hospital's daily report.
SGMC had discharged 329 COVID-19 patients – numbers reflecting the total patients discharged since the start of the pandemic — and had no patients waiting for testing results, according to the hospital report.
Forty-eight SGMC patients have died from the virus since the outbreak of COVID-19 – up by two deaths since Thursday. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.