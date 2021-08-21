VALDOSTA – More than 500 students are quarantined within the Lowndes County School System, according to the system's weekly COVID-19 update Friday.
Lowndes County Schools reported 233 or 2.19% of students have a positive case of COVID-19 out of the system's student population of 10,656.
Thirty-one or 2.23% school employees have tested positive out of 1,390 employees and 12 are quarantined due to possible exposure at school, according to the report.
"For the past seven days, Lowndes County Schools positive COVID-19 cases of faculty and students is 2.19% compared to the Lowndes County community data reported by the Department of Public Health of .29%."
