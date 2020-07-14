VALDOSTA – Lowndes County lost another resident to COVID-19 Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health report.
Lowndes County has had 19 deaths since the start of the outbreak, according to the GDPH, and overall 39 SGMC patients have died. Three SGMC patients died from the virus Tuesday, according to the hospital's report, bringing the total to 39 patients dying since the outbreak of the virus.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
On Tuesday, 47 new COVID-19 cases were added in Lowndes as well, according to the GDPH report.
The county has reported a total of 1,955 cases since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
Signaled by the seven-day rolling average for new Lowndes COVID-19 cases, the average took a downturn in the past few days, dropping from its highest peak last Friday at 72.1 new cases to 42.3 new cases on Tuesday, according to The Valdosta Daily Times COVID-19 Database. Peaking last Friday at an average of 72.1 new cases, it dropped to 42.3 new cases Tuesday.
The overall number of COVID-19 patients being treated at South Georgia Medical Center fell by four Tuesday.
SGMC was treating 54 patients Tuesday, according to the hospital's daily report. Last week, the hospital experienced a five-day spike where coronavirus patients at the hospital jumped from 40 last Monday to 69 Friday.
As of Tuesday, 108 Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
The South Health District has performed 15,393 coronavirus tests throughout its 10 counties Tuesday, according to the district COVID-19 website.
The seven-day rolling average for new tests performed by the district has remained static for more than a month, according to the database.
SGMC had discharged 251 COVID-19 patients and had one patient waiting for testing results, according to the report.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
