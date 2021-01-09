VALDOSTA – Lowndes County added 45 new COVID-19 cases Saturday. Its confirmed virus-related deaths remained stable.
Lowndes has reported 6,367 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,856 antigen positive cases – 66 more cases than the Friday report, according to the data.
Lowndes still reports 102 confirmed virus-related deaths and 41 probable deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
South Georgia Medical Center did not update its daily report Saturday, continuing the trend from Friday. SGMC last reported 80 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Thursday.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
